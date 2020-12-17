Council votes to uphold permit for Wyoming's first coal mine in decades

“This frivolous opposition has unfortunately cost Wyoming new jobs and taxpayers money while delaying our ability to do business,” he said.

The firm bought mineral rights at a former coal site for the purpose of complementing its research buildings nearby. Atkins aims to use the coal produced at the proposed Brook coal mine for commercial uses beyond electricity generation, like carbon fiber and graphene.

The company hopes to pivot away from thermal coal generation to carbon materials in light of the downturn in the thermal coal market. It anticipates employing 30 to 40 employees when the coal mine initially opens.

But along the way, the mine has faced strong opposition from nearby landowners in the surrounding Tongue River Valley.A number of residents have concerns the company has insufficiently assessed the potential consequences the mining could have on the environment, recreational opportunities and public safety in the Tongue River Valley, according to interviews conducted with nearby landowners.