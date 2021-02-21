Court approves new union agreement with bankrupt coal firm

A federal court approved a tentative agreement struck between attorneys for bankrupt firm Lighthouse Resources and a coal union this week.

The new deal will mean about two dozen union workers could be rehired to complete reclamation, or cleanup, at the company’s Decker coal mine near the Montana border. The Decker mine stopped producing coal and laid off a vast majority of its workers after the owner filed for bankruptcy. Most of the workers live in Wyoming.

Michael Dalpiaz, vice president of District No. 22 for United Mine Workers of America, said union members had ratified the tentative agreement.

The union contract requires the firm to maintain health care, albeit with “very minor” changes, according to Dalpiaz.

“We don’t give things back and we don’t cow down to unscrupulous operators,” the union representative said.

“Up to 30 people will be called back to start the reclamation process, and they will work under a union contract,” he continued.

Meanwhile, a company pension plan will be frozen.