Court blocks Trump administration's attempt to relax methane emission rules

Win for climate, public health

But environmental groups, along with New Mexico and California, lauded the court's ruling on Friday in favor of more stringent federal regulations for methane. Methane, a primary component in natural gas, is considered at least 84 times more potent in warming the climate than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

“The court’s decision is a win for science-based decision-making and the climate, at a time when the Trump administration is trying every way possible to give polluters a free pass," said Alison Flint, senior legal director at the Wilderness Society.

The economic consequences of wasting natural gas are notable too. Lost gas translates into lost tax revenue for Wyoming, given operators are not required to pay royalties on gas flared. Flaring, or burning off extra gas, constitutes one accepted, though regulated, method of disposal. But facilities can also release methane and volatile organic compounds if leaks or equipment defects occur.

Over $2.6 billion have been lost in royalties nationwide since 2013 from wasted natural gas, according to an analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund.