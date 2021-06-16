Court decision paves way for oil and gas leasing to resume this fall

Prior to 2020, revenue from oil and gas lease sales on federal lands topped $100 million. That income plummeted last year amid uncertainty and logistical challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. And Wyoming hasn’t made any money from federal lease sales in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The obstacles to leasing federal land have incentivized oil and gas companies to look for better deals elsewhere — often private lands in different states, or other countries that have fewer restrictions in place, Obermuller said.

“All of our plays in the Rockies have been put on hold until this gets addressed, and then how it is addressed is going to be a major outcome for our continued operation here,” said Steve Degenfelder, land manager for Kirkwood Oil & Gas.

The freeze put forth by the Biden administration only applies to the sale of new drilling leases on federal lands. All other parts of the drilling process, including lease sales on private lands and permitting on already-leased federal lands, have continued to move forward.

But nearly five months into the moratorium, many Wyoming policymakers welcomed the Louisiana decision.