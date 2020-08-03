Court extends Blackjewel bankruptcy case through end of year

The company petitioned for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over one year ago after accumulating millions of dollars of debt and plunging into insolvency. In a notorious series of events, the firm failed to secure interim funding needed to keep its 32 coal mines across the country operating. The owner had to temporarily shut down its facilities, including two coal mines in Wyoming. The closures in Wyoming alone left nearly 600 miners suddenly without work.

Since that fateful day, the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines have come under different ownership and many miners have returned to work.

But the Chapter 11 case involving Blackjewel has continued to meander through federal bankruptcy court with little resolution in sight.

Who gets paid?

The assets collected throughout the bankruptcy process will ultimately be distributed to the lenders, attorneys, financial advisers and other creditors to whom Blackjewel owes money. But it remains unclear how much money will be available to distribute. And not all creditors are treated equally. For instance, secured creditors (like major lenders) trump unsecured creditors (like workers).