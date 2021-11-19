COVID-19 continues to fall in Natrona County school

COVID-19 cases in Casper area schools continue to fall, numbers released by the Natrona County School District show.

In the latest two-week period, which ran from Nov. 6 to Friday, there were 66 reported cases of COVID-19 in students. That's continues a gradual decline that's been recorded in October and November, district numbers show.

Similarly, infections among staff also dropped slightly over the latest reporting period. There were 19 reported staff cases, down from 21 active infections during the previous reporting period.

Kelly Walsh High School reported the most student cases, with 11. It was followed by Natrona County High School and Casper Classical Academy, which both had seven.

Among elementary schools, Summit reported the most student cases, with five. Fort Caspar Academy, Paradise Valley and Sagewood each had four.

Among staff, the highest number of cases, nine, was reported at the central services facility and extended campuses. No other school with a staff case reported more than one.

The number of students who quarantined due to a COVID exposure also fell during the most recent two-week reporting period. There were 196 such students. The previous reporting periods have all fallen, from 393 to 306 to 260.

Staff quarantines remained the same, with seven.

The continued fall in school cases coincides with a similar decline in overall cases in Wyoming. COVID infections surged in August and September before beginning to decline. That surge brought with it a dramatic rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

