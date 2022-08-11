Crude oil price drops faster in US than Europe

The gap between crude oil prices in the U.S. and Europe widened as domestic production climbed and Russia continued to use fuel as leverage in its war with Ukraine.

Brent crude, a global benchmark set in northwestern Europe, closed Wednesday at about $97 per barrel, up 37% from a year ago, according to Insider. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at closer to $91 per barrel, 32% higher than the year before.

Both have trended mostly downward since surging above $120 per barrel in early June.

The spot prices of Brent and WTI averaged $111.93 and $101.62 per barrel, respectively, in July, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). While Brent tends to trade a few dollars above WTI, the more than $10 price difference dwarfs the previous July’s separation of less than $3 per barrel.

“Russia has historically accounted for a substantial volume of Europe’s imports of crude oil,” the agency’s weekly petroleum update said. “As European refiners move business away from Russia, they need new sources of crude oil to maintain refinery utilization rates and fuel production.”

Even though other countries, including the U.S., have diverted more of their crude oil exports to mitigate the shortage in Europe, tightening the international market, the decline in Russian imports has kept European oil prices comparatively high.

And with natural gas shortages even more of a worry, electricity producers are also tapping into the oil supply as they try to conserve natural gas.

The EIA expects global oil trade patterns to “continue as the European Union (EU) reduces crude oil imports from Russia, potentially by as much as 90% by the end of the year,” according to the petroleum update.

Fears of recession have contributed to the world’s falling oil prices. And in the U.S., oil production has continued to recover despite persistent supply chain issues, helping to ease the price-inflating supply shortage.

Wyoming’s rig count — an indicator of industry activity — hit 20 last week for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to Baker Hughes. Before 2020, the rig count normally hovered in the 30s.

Cheaper oil and a decrease in driving have also brought U.S. gasoline prices down: Regular gasoline averaged $4.16 per gallon in Wyoming on Thursday, only about 16% above the same day in 2021, and down almost 16% from the state’s July 1 peak.

The EIA now predicts Brent will average $6 more per barrel than WTI in 2023, an increase over $4-per-barrel spread anticipated last month.

“Although we now forecast that the differential between the Brent and WTI crude oil prices will remain higher than pre-2022 levels,” the update said, “we expect the outright prices for both crude oil grades to continue decreasing through the end of our forecast period.”