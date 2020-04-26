Debate remains polarized over newest proposed coal mine in Wyoming

"Ramaco Carbon's mine and investment into coal technology research, development and manufacturing will be a key venture for our mining sector in Wyoming moving forward," Executive Director of the association wrote in a comment.

But many Wyoming residents, especially those living in the Tongue River Valley near the proposed mine site, have expressed sustained concern over the potential environmental impacts and future financial liabilities associated with the Brook Mine.

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a grassroots landowner group, said the permit application was still "incomplete and deficient." It outlined numerous concerns related to the project's impacts on surrounding land, water and air. The group also said the coal company's application fails to address issues pertaining to public safety, including what it saw as heightened risk of subsidence, or the potential for the land's surface to cave if underground mining were to occur.

Several comments considered the area's historic and extensive recreational opportunities at risk if active mining were to return.