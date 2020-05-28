Decker coal mine brings back nearly 100 workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly 100 furloughed miners returned to work at the Decker Coal Company on Tuesday, after over two weeks of unpaid time off, the company confirmed Thursday.

The Decker coal mine is located in Big Horn County in southern Montana just north of Wyoming’s border. Many of the employees live in Sheridan and commute across the border to the coal field.

Decker coal mine’s domestic customers temporarily stopped accepting coal shipments recently because of the downturn in demand for the commodity. However, shipments to customers have recommenced, according to a company spokeswoman. The majority of the workforce was sent home on May 8.

A slew of Powder River Basin coal mines have had to reduce their workforces in response to a decline in electricity demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 550 miners have been laid off or furloughed in the basin since March.

In addition, BNSF Railway, a company closely dependent on the coal industry, announced it will shutter two of its Wyoming facilities and lay off 130 workers in response to the declining coal market.