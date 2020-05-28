You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decker coal mine brings back nearly 100 workers
View Comments
breaking top story

Decker coal mine brings back nearly 100 workers

Coal layoffs

A coal train idles in front of the Decker coal mine near the Wyoming-Montana border. The company furloughed 98 miners until May 26, citing tough market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 MATTHEW BROWN | AP

Nearly 100 furloughed miners returned to work at the Decker Coal Company on Tuesday, after over two weeks of unpaid time off, the company confirmed Thursday.

The Decker coal mine is located in Big Horn County in southern Montana just north of Wyoming’s border. Many of the employees live in Sheridan and commute across the border to the coal field.

Decker coal mine’s domestic customers temporarily stopped accepting coal shipments recently because of the downturn in demand for the commodity. However, shipments to customers have recommenced, according to a company spokeswoman. The majority of the workforce was sent home on May 8. 

A slew of Powder River Basin coal mines have had to reduce their workforces in response to a decline in electricity demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 550 miners have been laid off or furloughed in the basin since March.

In addition, BNSF Railway, a company closely dependent on the coal industry, announced it will shutter two of its Wyoming facilities and lay off 130 workers in response to the declining coal market.  

The Energy Information Administration, the country’s leading energy data agency, forecasts the U.S. will produce 25 percent less coal in 2020 than it did last year.

Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry at @camillereports

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News