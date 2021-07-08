Decline in taxable sales highlights energy's slow recovery from pandemic downturn

And when that growth does happen, it can take a while.

“It’s an expensive operation, for drilling,” Liu said. “They need to get together the investments. Capital expenditure for the investors, it takes some time. That’s why drilling has been very slow, and that’s why you can see mining sector employment is down almost 30% compared to last year, which is over 5,000 workers.”

Because a greater share of Wyoming’s budget comes from resource extraction compared with other states, its economy is rebounding more slowly than the national average. The state’s drilling rig count — a measure of industry growth — has continued to rise since the first quarter of 2021. It currently stands at nine.

“Revenue flow is strong now,” Liu said. “Hopefully, producers gradually start to increase their drilling activities, if the current price can maintain for a while.”

While there was virtually no change in taxable sales in Natrona County across quarters, several counties, including Converse, Campbell and Niobrara, saw taxable sales decrease by as much as 51.5%, largely because of reduced oil and gas development, as well as delayed extraction-related construction, including pipelines, Liu said.

But when the pandemic hit, Campbell County was prepared for the budget crunch.