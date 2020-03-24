Despite sagging market, firms still snap up most parcels at BLM oil and gas lease sale

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for oil, hovered at $23.36 per barrel Monday, with the realized price in Wyoming falling even lower, at $18.27.

Despite these conditions, this month’s sale sold a similar proportion of available parcels as the sale in the final quarter of 2019, though the volume of acreage leased this quarter was significantly less.

Wyoming will also see some return from the auction. The state receives about half of the funds made through federal lease sales. Last year, it brought $117 million back into the state’s coffers.

“The Petroleum Association of Wyoming is pleased to see the BLM moved forward with the scheduled sale of natural gas and oil leases in line with its multiple-use mandate,” Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. “Several of these parcels went for nearly $1,000 per acre, well above the $2 per acre minimum. In today’s climate, this is an indicator that companies still believe investing in Wyoming is prudent.”