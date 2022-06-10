Diesel spike deals another blow to embattled coal, oil, gas industries

High energy costs are tough on everybody — even Wyoming’s energy producers.

Wyoming’s vast coal mines house fleets of diesel-powered trucks, excavators and other huge pieces of equipment. Oil and gas drilling rigs and the accessories they require to bore thousands of feet into the ground also chug through the fuel.

“The great big bulk diesel fuel users like the coal industry, like the petroleum industry, they’re paying millions and millions of dollars on diesel fuel,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

Mining operations in the state — including non-energy resources like trona and bentonite — consume “tens of millions of gallons of diesel fuel every year,” Deti said.

The average price of diesel in the Rocky Mountain region soared from $3.69 per gallon at the start of the year to $5.59 per gallon this week, according to the Energy Information Administration. It averaged $5.60 per gallon in Wyoming on Thursday, once again breaking the state’s previous record, according to AAA.

Its surging price is driving up production costs across the board.

The increase in direct costs is a “major factor for the oil and gas industry,” said Ryan McConnaughey, director of communications for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. But the price of diesel also affects the cost of oilfield service operations, he said.

“Operators are definitely taking a hit in that aspect as well,” McConnaughey said.

The price of oil — a dynamic largely outside American producers’ or regulators’ control — is the biggest driver of diesel prices. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate has remained near or above $100 per barrel for the first time in close to a decade, and the price of natural gas benchmark Henry Hub has nearly tripled.

Those volatile but consistently high prices can help producers withstand increased operating costs. For the Wyoming oil and gas industry, though, the high-risk, high-reward nature of drilling in the current market — if companies can overcome persistent supply-side delays — is not ideal.

“We would much prefer a price for oil and gas that is sustainable, but not outrageous,” McConnaughey said.

When natural gas costs more than about $3 per million metric British thermal units, Powder River Basin coal becomes competitive as an electricity source. The Henry Hub spot price has been at least that high for a year, and has held above $8 for the last two weeks, boosting coal’s popularity and providing temporary relief to the industry, which has been losing ground to cheaper power sources with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the resurgence in demand, however, elevated diesel prices are once again “making it very difficult to economically produce the mineral,” Deti said.

Powder River Basin mines have already committed all their coal, at pre-set prices, well into 2023. That means the added expense falls on coal companies — at least in the near term.

“The cost that the customer pays includes the cost of production,” Deti said. “Ultimately, it’s the customer that pays that. Whether it’s in the form of energy or materials for products, it drives up the cost on everyone.”

