A controversial attempt to restructure rooftop solar in Wyoming has died in the Legislature.

Electricity providers operating in Wyoming are required to pay retail rates to rooftop solar users for surplus power fed back into the grid. Senate File 92, sponsored by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, would have handed authority to set prices over to the Wyoming Public Service Commission, and removed a provision barring utilities from adding extra charges to solar users’ electric bills.

The bill would have allowed everyone who installed rooftop solar by mid-2024 to remain under the existing system — known as net metering — until 2039.

According to Case, the bill was intended to preserve fair prices for all ratepayers, whether they’ve installed solar or not. The worry, he said repeatedly as the bill advanced through the Senate and then the House of Representatives, is that because a chunk of transmission costs is built into electricity rates, rooftop solar users won’t end up paying their fair share.

That phenomenon has become an issue in states with the highest levels of rooftop solar adoption, including Hawaii and California. Wyoming, by all measures, is a long way off.

Only about 1% of Wyoming households have installed solar panels. Closer to 0.5% of the state’s electricity comes from rooftop solar. An analysis by consultant Crossborder Energy found last summer that the industry could grow several times larger without causing a noticeable disparity on electric bills.

“Now, I would say that it is not a significant strain that this arrangement is placing on the bulk power system, or the electric grid, or the system of any of our distribution utilities in the state,” Chris Petrie, chairman of the Wyoming Public Service Commission, told the House Travel Committee on Thursday.

“However, as you can probably gather just by living in the world, this is gathering steam somewhat,” he said. “And so I would not expect at all that the number of customers participating in small-customer generation or net metering arrangements would do anything but increase, and perhaps accelerate.”

The bill was supported by Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy, the state’s two public electric utilities, both of which urged lawmakers to act proactively to prevent future cost imbalances. The state’s rural electric cooperatives also came out in support.

“Why not let the folks at the Public Service Commission figure it out?” said Shawn Taylor, executive director of the Wyoming Rural Electric Association.

But environmental groups, solar installers and solar users flocked to the Senate Corporations Committee, and then the House Travel Committee, to warn that the bill could devastate the rooftop solar industry before it has a chance to become established in the state — and urge lawmakers to consider alternative solutions that preserve net metering as they become necessary.

“This bill adds huge uncertainty for small business customers,” said Era Aranow, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “Imagine you’re installing rooftop solar or backyard wind systems. With this looming financial uncertainty on the horizon, would you go ahead and make an investment without having any idea what your return would be? I wouldn’t.”

After the committee ran out of time to hear public testimony on Thursday, motions to table and advance the bill each fell short.

“Guess that’s it, then,” said Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, before ending the meeting.