Does cleanup of oil and gas wells pose a financial risk to Wyoming?

But authors of the report told the Star-Tribune their process of calculating the cost of plugging the state's wells was done on a "well-by-well basis," using a depth-based exponential cost function. In other words, the cost per well was determined based on the recorded depth of each well.

That said, some wells did not have a recorded depth. For these wells, researchers applied the state's average well depth — 7,700 feet — and estimated the cost of plugging to be about $179,000. Wells below 2,000 feet were assumed to cost less than $50,000 in the reports analysis.

The Carbon Tracker Initiative said its analysis also differentiated between coal-bed methane wells and other types of wells, by predicting each coal-bed methane well would cost $5,000. This estimate aligns with Wyoming's oil and gas commission's estimates: Plugging a coal-bed methane well cost between $5,000 and $7,000, depending on depth and well completion, among other factors, the commission stated.

"Under our cost estimation formula, it is clear that Wyoming's bonds are currently insufficient even if there are only 54,000 wells in the State," authors of the report maintained.

Why worry about orphan wells?