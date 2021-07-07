Downlisting proposed for endangered razorback sucker

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Razorback suckers are now restricted to eight fragments of habitat south of Wyoming. Just one of those eight populations, a few hundred fish in Lake Mead, is currently able to sustain itself. The species has been restored through the use of hatchery systems, where the fish are raised until they’re big enough to survive in the wild.

The agencies’ restoration efforts include catching invasive fish in nets and through electrofishing, a common sampling method in which fish are temporarily paralyzed by an electric current.

“Electricity essentially takes control of their muscles and they kind of swim towards the electrode, and when they get really close to the electrode, they kind of lock up and you can net them out of the water,” Cavalli said. “And if you have your boat set up right, you will not kill the fish. It’ll still be alive.”

They also adjust the rivers’ flow throughout the year to simulate the annual floods essential for razorback suckers’ reproduction. But with Colorado River flows already down 19% and expected to keep falling, climate worries loom over water-related decision-making.