Downlisting proposed for endangered razorback sucker

Thirty years after becoming federally protected, the razorback sucker may soon move down the endangered species list.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that it will pursue “downlisting” the fish from endangered to threatened as a result of successful recovery efforts, following a 2018 agency report recommending reclassification of the species.
An endangered species is defined by the Endangered Species Act as one that is at risk of extinction, while a threatened species is one that could become endangered in the foreseeable future.
“You go from endangered to threatened, and then if you can keep your numbers high enough for a long enough time, then you can completely delist. So that’s the ultimate goal, is to delist,” said Pete Cavalli, a fishery biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department who is involved with species recovery efforts.
Today, there are an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 razorback suckers in the Green, Colorado and San Juan river systems, said Tom Chart, program director for the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program. The multi-agency partnership, which started in 1988, is one of three such entities working to protect four endangered fish species native to the Colorado River Basin.
But in the second half of the 20th century, the species’ population was devastated by the damming of the Colorado River system, coupled with the introduction of invasive sport fishes like smallmouth bass, northern pike and walleye.
The dams altered river flow patterns, preventing annual flooding and eliminating the warm ponds where larval fish ordinarily matured. And the nonnative fish introduced by anglers preyed on young razorback suckers. Older, larger members of the species — which can live past 40 and reach lengths of more than three feet — withstood the changes just fine. It was their inability to reproduce that put the species at risk of extinction.
Of the other three fish species native to the Colorado River Basin, two — the bonytail chub and the Colorado pikeminnow — remain so vulnerable that there are no plans to downlist them. But the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed downlisting the remaining species, the humpback chub, in January 2020. The agency hopes to finalize the humpback chub’s reclassification from endangered to threatened in the coming months.
While the four fish species’ native range stretches as far north as Wyoming, they all disappeared from the state following the completion of the Flaming Gorge Dam in 1964. Despite their absence, Wyoming continues to participate in recovery efforts, as part of an agreement that allows it more authority over internal water projects.
Razorback suckers are now restricted to eight fragments of habitat south of Wyoming. Just one of those eight populations, a few hundred fish in Lake Mead, is currently able to sustain itself. The species has been restored through the use of hatchery systems, where the fish are raised until they’re big enough to survive in the wild.
The agencies’ restoration efforts include catching invasive fish in nets and through electrofishing, a common sampling method in which fish are temporarily paralyzed by an electric current.
“Electricity essentially takes control of their muscles and they kind of swim towards the electrode, and when they get really close to the electrode, they kind of lock up and you can net them out of the water,” Cavalli said. “And if you have your boat set up right, you will not kill the fish. It’ll still be alive.”
They also adjust the rivers’ flow throughout the year to simulate the annual floods essential for razorback suckers’ reproduction. But with Colorado River flows already down 19% and expected to keep falling, climate worries loom over water-related decision-making.
“The forecast for the basin is quite dire, where we’re looking at perhaps up to 50% flow declines in the Colorado River by century’s end,” said Taylor McKinnon, a senior campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “And so the fish have been up against a lot of very difficult changes in their habitat, and it looks like those changes will continue to worsen.”
Downlisting of the razorback sucker is intended to recognize the progress that has already been made while maintaining most of the protections it’s afforded under the Endangered Species Act. Chart emphasized that the Fish and Wildlife Service will not consider delisting the species entirely until it is capable of sustaining itself.
Thirty years ago, when razorback suckers were failing to reproduce altogether, they were unquestionably endangered. “We do not feel that the species is at risk of extinction now,” Chart said.
But the effort to downlist the species has drawn criticism from the Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups, which argue that the fish should not be removed from the endangered species list until they are able to reproduce independently.
“We really need to see successful reproduction and self-sustaining populations before we think it’s prudent to downlist,” McKinnon said.