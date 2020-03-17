Drop in oil prices rocks Wyoming industry for second week

"The production break-even price point varies widely on a well by well basis based on the volume of oil being produced and costs, mainly electricity, needed to pump the well," said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. "Companies will start shutting in wells that are the least profitable based on those factors."

For every dollar chipped off the price of oil, the state of Wyoming sustains an annual loss of $12.5 million, McConnaughey added. What's more, for every rig shut down, roughly 100 workers will be displaced. The state's active drilling rigs have fallen by 44 percent since the fall of 2019, going from 36 to a mere 20 rigs, according to the state's Economic Analysis Division.

Nonetheless, oil prices will likely recover and markets will balance out this year, predicted Mason, the UW economist.

"I would imagine that by summer crude prices will have rebounded," he said.

But that doesn't mean energy firms, particularly the ones already in debt, won't take a hit in the meantime. Operators in the red at the time of the economic slowdown may turn to risky, high-interest loans to generate desperately needed revenue, Mason said. That choice that could fare poorly for companies in the long run.