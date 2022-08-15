Early hydrogen projects unimpeded by energy price volatility

As price swings and supply chain issues rattle the energy sector, Wyoming’s emerging clean hydrogen industry remains relatively insulated from the current uncertainty.

Hydrogen, a colorless, odorless gas gaining momentum as a low-carbon fuel that can be stored, transported and converted to electricity at will, is typically made from natural gas, releasing lots of carbon into the atmosphere in the process.

The state is eyeing two alternatives intended to minimize emissions: sticking with the natural gas process, but adding carbon capture, or using renewable electricity and water. In recent months, both options have run into economic obstacles.

Natural gas prices surged, plummeted and then skyrocketed during the first quarter of 2022, propelled by low production, extreme weather and increased exports to Russia-reliant Europe. Prices in the U.S. proved more volatile that quarter than ever before, according to the Energy Information Administration.

And in July, as heat waves gripped the U.S. and with natural gas still in short supply, electricity prices soared. The price of hydrogen generated from renewables almost tripled, Utility Dive reported. That type of hydrogen is already several times more expensive than its gas-based alternative, though researchers are working to boost its efficiency and reduce production costs.

The companies pursuing low-carbon hydrogen in Wyoming are still in the feasibility and demonstration stages. None of the state’s roughly nine early projects are subject to the same cost pressures as commercial-scale initiatives.

Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, expects at least one of the nine to become a commercial operation by the end of next year.

But he emphasized that hydrogen’s pioneers are also accustomed to the fluctuations of the energy market. According to Murrell, interest in hydrogen has grown in spite of recent months’ high costs.

“People in Wyoming, particularly in the hydrogen space, are looking much longer-term,” he said. Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah are still working jointly on an application for up to $2 billion in funding to establish a hydrogen hub from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Some energy analysts are pointing to another apparent flaw in companies’ plans to couple natural gas generation with carbon capture: Natural gas is mostly methane, a greenhouse gas that has a much stronger effect on the climate than carbon dioxide, and some of that methane escapes during production and transport.

Many of the carbon capture technologies nearing market readiness claim, or aim, to be 95% effective. A report published Aug. 1 by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a market research group that favors renewables, disputes that target.

“We believe that no plant — no project — will be able to show that from a life-cycle point of view, they will be capturing 95% of their emissions,” David Schlissel, the group’s director of resource planning analysis, said while presenting the findings on Aug. 4.

Murrell, however, thinks stray emissions are a challenge Wyoming can overcome. Estimates of total emission vary widely by region, he said, and are “very sensitive to where you put the fence — so where you put the boundary conditions around what you’re modeling.”

Several of the state’s natural gas producers are also participating in initiatives intended to improve methane detection methods and standardize reporting in the hopes of using gathered data in place of approximations that might yield inaccurate numbers, which may be too high, but could also be too low.

“In Wyoming, the natural gas plus CCUS pathway is quite defendable,” Murrell said. “It will make a big difference in terms of the overall emission of the entire lifecycle.”