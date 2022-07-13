Early investment in advanced nuclear could pay off, report says

Wyoming’s fledgling advanced nuclear industry could help lead the national shift to a low-carbon economy, and strengthen the country’s energy security in the process, according to researchers at an environmental think tank.

A report published last week by the California-based Breakthrough Institute found that advanced nuclear reactors, like the facility TerraPower hopes to build in Kemmerer, have the potential to generate up to half of U.S. electricity by 2050.

Its authors aimed to assess how advanced nuclear will fare in the energy market as the earliest reactors are permitted and built, and as the design, approval and manufacturing processes are subsequently refined.

“This is not a ‘how big can nuclear go’ report,” said Adam Stein, director for nuclear energy innovation at the Breakthrough Institute. “We're trying to see what the frame will be,” he added, by identifying the “reasonable upper and lower bounds” of the technology’s costs over time.

“Even in a pessimistic scenario,” Stein said, “by 2050, we could have 20% of our energy coming from advanced nuclear.”

That’s a similar proportion to what’s currently generated by the aging fleet of traditional nuclear reactors operating in the U.S. today.

Consistent power generation is a big part of advanced nuclear’s appeal. Unlike wind and solar, which produce electricity intermittently (but have benefited more recently from the addition of battery storage), nuclear power plants run almost continuously. Reactors contribute to the baseload power that is also supplied by higher-emitting coal-fired and gas-fired power plants.

“Reliability and dispatchability are critical to a well-operating electricity grid,” Stein said. “If we want to get to a system that is low-cost and decarbonized in the future, then we should be continuing to work towards removing the barriers to allow that to happen.”

Stein said the two most urgent obstacles facing the emerging industry are the process of licensing new facilities — which is so lengthy and expensive for traditional reactors that it has discouraged new construction — and sourcing the more highly enriched fuel many, including the TerraPower plant, will require. That fuel is only produced, commercially, in Russia.

“We cannot be reliant on Russia for anything, and certainly not for uranium,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-WY, said in April, during a confirmation hearing for the assistant secretary of nuclear energy. “Now is the time for the U.S. to stop buying Russian uranium. Now is the time for us to ramp up domestic uranium production.”

Much of that uranium would likely be mined in Wyoming, which led the U.S. uranium boom in the 1970s and 1980s and has remained among the country’s top producers, though most of its mines now sit idle.

Congress, led by Barrasso, directed the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in 2019 to find ways to accelerate licensing, particularly for advanced reactors. Barrasso and other federal officials are now trying to ensure the facilities scheduled to come online later this decade will have access to a U.S. fuel source in time.

“This was a problem that we thought we had more time to solve,” Jeff Navin, TerraPower’s director of external affairs, told the Star-Tribune in March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine and the company realized it’d have to find another supplier. “All of the assumptions have changed.”

And that has added more pressure to an already tight schedule: The federal grants awarded in 2020 to TerraPower and X-energy, another advanced nuclear developer, require the plants to be operational by 2028. It’s an extraordinarily quick turnaround for any U.S. nuclear facility.

TerraPower is still early in the licensing process. The company met with members of the NRC on Tuesday to discuss its ongoing assessment of risks posed by volcanoes that are located within about 200 miles of the proposed project site and have been active within the last few million years.

Brittain Hill, a consultant working with TerraPower, identified more than 600 such volcanoes, including the Yellowstone supervolcano, which is situated just under 200 miles from Kemmerer. Its last major eruption was roughly 640,000 years ago.

None of the volcanoes are within 60 miles of the site. According to Hill, falling debris could be a hazard if one erupted, but lava wouldn’t be able to travel that far; TerraPower plans to continue studying the risk under NRC supervision.

With licensing still underway and a fuel source still in the works, experts and developers alike are waiting to see how the advanced nuclear endeavor will play out.

“They're both on the way to being addressed,” Stein said. “Neither of them is at the point where I would say it is already done, like it's 100% clear that both of those are going to happen. But we're getting there.”