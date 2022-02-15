Education funding bill dies in Wyoming House

A bill that would have given $45 million in severance tax dollars to Wyoming’s education fund failed its introductory vote in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and will not advance during the 2022 budget session.

House Bill 36 was sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee. It would’ve diverted a portion of mineral revenues to the state’s School Foundation Program account — and away from accounts used to cover other state expenditures — in order to lessen the $300-million-per-year deficit in education funding caused by the decline of the coal industry.

The bill was an attempt by the committee to modernize school funding without reducing funds for state programs that already directly receive severance tax revenue, such as water development and road maintenance, Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Natrona County and House Revenue Committee chair, told the House ahead of the vote.

“We’re trying to get 45 million bucks to the school foundation to eliminate this paper deficit, so we can quit talking about it,” Harshman said.

The bill received a vote of 31-29, falling short of the two-thirds majority vote required for introduction during budget sessions. It had previously been removed from the list of committee-sponsored bills approved by the House on Monday.

