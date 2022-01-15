Electricity market stabilizing after supply shocks, price spikes in 2021

After a tough year for natural gas and a fortuitous year for coal, the electricity market is beginning to reorient itself.

Wholesale electricity prices climbed through most of 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week, as curtailed natural gas production led utilities to turn to coal instead.

In the years since the fracking boom drove gas prices below the cost of most other fuels, natural gas-fired power plants have contributed a growing share of U.S. electricity production. When demand for natural gas bounced back this summer, with production still well below pre-pandemic levels, prices skyrocketed. Coal, usually the more expensive of the two, was suddenly cheaper.

Power producers across the country began to burn less natural gas and more coal, depleting their stockpiles and driving up coal prices.

“Utilities are buying up coal like crazy right now, trying to replenish stockpiles that they burned down in the last four to five years,” Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, told the Star-Tribune in December, after the spot price of Powder River Basin coal more than doubled. “Even at $30 at the spot price, it’s still competitive.”

Coal plant closures also slowed last year, the EIA said Tuesday. Between 2015 and 2020, an average of 11 gigawatts of capacity was retired annually. In 2021, just 4.6 gigawatts shut down.

Despite the additional retirements, 157 million short tons of coal were burned for electricity in the third quarter of 2021, more than the 155.6 million short tons burned during the same period in 2019.

But coal’s resurgence looks to be a temporary respite. This year, 12.6 gigawatts of coal capacity — 6% of total U.S. coal capacity — is scheduled for retirement, the EIA said.

The agency anticipates that coal-fired generation will drop by 5% in 2022 as natural gas prices stabilize.

Natural gas prices rose into October, when the fuel recorded its highest sustained spot price since 2014, $5.51 per million British thermal units, before starting to decline. By December, the spot price had dropped to $3.76 — more than a dollar higher than in 2019, but lower than in 2018.

Prices are projected to hold relatively steady through 2022, averaging $3.79 per million British thermal units, the EIA said Friday, though several factors contributed to uncertainty in this year’s price forecast, including unexpected winter weather patterns, risk of extreme weather and record natural gas demand in Europe and Asia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.