Electricity produced from renewable energy sources could outpace coal by next year

What's more, recent deadlines to cash in on renewable energy subsidies extended by the federal government have also prompted an uptick in wind and solar development nationwide.

In fact, one such tax break for wind energy projects was even extended late last year. If developers now launch construction in 2020 and bring a project online by 2021, they can qualify for the federal wind production tax credit.

Despite having a prime landscape for wind and solar facilities, Wyoming is still a relatively small contributor to the renewable energy market. Investments in renewable energy often face public scrutiny here given the state’s fidelity to coal and oil and gas producers.

But to Dennis Wamsted, an analyst and editor at energy transition think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, it’s imperative that state leaders acknowledge and respond to the shift.

“You actually need to plan for this transition,” Wamsted said. “You cannot pretend like this transition is not going to occur. Renewables and natural gas, they are both cheaper than coal.”