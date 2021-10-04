End of oil and gas scoping period brings unease, uncertainty

In June, a U.S. district judge ruled that the Biden administration didn’t have the authority to suspend leasing indefinitely, and mandated that the BLM resume quarterly sales of available leases.

The judge didn’t specify how many leases had to be sold. And while the agency has considerable discretion over its lease offerings, leading many to speculate that it might limit the 2022 sale to a handful of leases, it still has to justify its reasoning.

“The decision needs to be backed up by science, by facts, and be appropriately explained,” Whiteman said. “We can’t make a decision to offer a parcel, or to not offer a parcel, without a solid reasoning for why we’re doing that.”

Now that the scoping period has closed, the BLM will consider the initial public comment as it completes environmental assessments for each of the parcels. It will then issue preliminary recommendations, and open a second public comment period, before publicizing a notice of sale for the 2022 auction.

The agency won’t know how many of the nominated leases are likely to make it to auction until the environmental assessments are complete, Whiteman said.

Many conservation groups, however, aren’t convinced that the BLM’s process is thorough enough.