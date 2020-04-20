Energy activity across central US devastated by virus, survey reveals

The average oil price needs to break about $47 a barrel before drilling would be worthwhile again for operators, according to the collected responses. If low price environments persist, one respondent reported “insolvency and consolidation” across the industry would be likely.

Oil prices have plummeted to historic lows in recent weeks as decreased fuel demand has led to a glut in crude worldwide. West Texas Intermediate, the primary U.S. benchmark for oil, was at $19.87 a barrel Friday morning, down from over $60 at the opening of the year.

“These are unprecedented times,” a respondent wrote. “The combination of the supply shock (Saudi and Russian supply increase) and demand shock (COVID-19) are introducing challenges we have never seen before. We are hunkering down to live within cash flow.”

In an effort to capture the current economic conditions in oil and gas, the survey collected information on several factors — employment, wages, revenue, access to credit, capital spending and more. The vast majority of indexes came back negative, a sign of just how devastating the economic downturn has been for oil and gas operators. (Indexes presented in the report are determined by subtracting the percentage of companies reporting increases from the percentage of companies reporting decreases.)