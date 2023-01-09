 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Energy Authority director departs

  • Updated
  • 0
Glen Murrell

Dr. Glen Murrell has over two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry and is the inaugural executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority.

Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority will step down March 1, the agency announced Monday.

Murrell has headed the state’s energy program since 2020, when the Wyoming Legislature merged the former Infrastructure and Pipeline authorities.

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of Wyoming’s “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, which was finalized in August 2021, and subsequent, more specific plans to foster emerging industries, like advanced nuclear, rare earth elements and clean hydrogen, in the state.

University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources and Basin Electric Power Cooperative holds a Wyoming CarbonSAFE Media Day on Jan. 5, 2022, in Gillette to show off their tests to reduce carbon emissions from coal by putting the carbon dioxide back into the ground. In this video they are drilling over 2 miles into the earth to better understand further about the ground and how carbon could impact it.

“We have a rich abundance of hydrocarbon resources — and renewable resources,” Murrell told the Star-Tribune at the time. “And we’re going to embrace all of it. We’re not going to pick winners or try to silo off parts of the economy at all. We’re embracing everything we have.”

The agency revealed in late December that its proposal for a federally funded hydrogen hub, which it’s pursuing jointly with leaders in Colorado, Utah and New Mexico, had advanced from preliminary assessment to full review. Murrell said previously that the application and supporting documents could number well over 1,000 pages.

On Monday, Murrell expressed confidence that the agency — and the energy strategy it has championed — will continue to see success in the coming years.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure working alongside my team for the last two and a half years at the Wyoming Energy Authority,” Murrell said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible start we have had as an organization in securing a strong and innovative future for Wyoming energy.”

Gov. Mark Gordon and Paul Ulrich, chairman of the Energy Authority’s board of directors, publicly thanked Murrell for his leadership as the agency’s inaugural director in a joint statement.

Gordon called the agency a “powerhouse” that gives Wyoming the tools to “lead the nation into a bright future."

Ulrich said Murrell “has helped position Wyoming to meet our energy challenges now and into the future.”

The challenge now, Ulrich added, is replacing him. The opening is currently posted on the Energy Authority’s website.

