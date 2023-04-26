Rob Creager, the incoming head of the Wyoming Energy Authority, is excited to grow the agency he views as “an advocate and a champion” for the state’s biggest industry.

Creager, who grew up in Casper, served most recently as Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief policy adviser. He will take the helm at the Energy Authority on May 22, following the departure of the agency’s previous executive director, Glen Murrell, in March.

“There's so much opportunity that's facing this state right now,” Creager said. He believes Wyoming can embrace the moment — without having to change too much.

The Energy Authority was created by the Wyoming Legislature in 2020 to guide the evolution of the state’s energy sector. The agency released its official energy strategy a year later under Murrell, its inaugural director.

Creager, like his predecessor, champions the “all-of-the-above” approach at the core of the agency’s existing energy strategy.

“We should be using all the resources we have at our disposal,” he said. “There's no reason we shouldn't be an all-of-the-above state.”

For Creager, carbon capture — paired with either coal or natural gas — ranks near the top of the priority list. So do advanced nuclear and hydrogen. He sees the Energy Authority as a “hub for all energy activities,” he said, from long-established technologies to brand new ones, along with the supply chains they will require.

He hopes to help ensure, for example, that the nuclear plant TerraPower plans to build in Kemmerer “is not just a nuclear project,” but instead leads to manufacturing and other jobs and gives rise to a whole new subset of the Wyoming economy.

Gordon congratulated Creager in a statement earlier this month. "While I will miss him in the day-to-day operations of our office," Gordon said, "his enthusiasm, political acumen and common-sense leadership will serve Wyoming well."

Creager will also oversee the distribution of millions of dollars in grant money from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and other major federal laws, much of which will be aimed at the emerging technologies Wyoming is embracing along with proven options like wind and solar.