Energy Authority recommends awarding $8.3 million to two carbon capture and storage proposals

Six months after they awarded $1.5 million to three hydrogen pilot projects, the Wyoming Energy Authority and Energy Resource Council have recommended granting more than $8 million to two carbon capture, utilization and storage initiatives.

The proposals were selected from among 17 applications submitted to the Energy Authority late last year. The agency had received 10 applications earlier in the year in response to its request for clean hydrogen proposals.

“We were delighted by the creativity, the innovative thinking,” said Energy Authority director Glen Murrell.

Both requests for proposals yielded many more promising applications than the agency could pay for.

Despite this round’s higher budget, funds were still the limiting factor, Murrell said: If the money had been available, “half of the projects would’ve been reasonable to try and fund.”

The first of the two recommended proposals, a feasibility study for a carbon sequestration hub in eastern Wyoming, was submitted by oil and gas pipeline company Tallgrass Energy. The company hopes to eventually build a Wyoming hub as part of a multi-state CO2 transmission network.

“This project can accelerate the state’s goal to be net negative in CO2 emissions by importing and sequestering CO2, and benefit the broader Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions,” Kyle Quackenbush, Tallgrass segment president, said in a statement Thursday. “We very much appreciate the support of the Wyoming Energy Authority and look forward to working with them, as well as other government and community leaders in Wyoming.”

Oil and gas company North Shore Energy and investment firm Starwood Energy Group, the other successful applicants, proposed a feasibility study on low-carbon ammonia production near Evanston. The companies hope to construct a facility that can convert natural gas into hydrogen, then into ammonia, capturing CO2 along the way.

If Gov. Mark Gordon signs off on the proposals, $4,109,990 will go to Tallgrass Energy, and $4,262,500 will go to North Shore Energy and Starwood Energy Group.

The Energy Authority also recommended awarding $150,000 to 8 Rivers, matching a Department of Energy grant, for a pre-front-end engineering design study on low-carbon hydrogen production in Evanston. The company aims to use a method called autothermal reforming, in which pure oxygen is combined with methane to produce hydrogen, and hopes to capture up to 99% of the carbon it generates.

Meanwhile, the three low-carbon hydrogen feasibility studies funded last year are finalizing their contracts with the state, Murrell said. Once those contracts are set, work can begin.

As the state looks to adapt its carbon-intensive energy sector to a low-carbon future, it’s focusing on expanding clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage, along with advanced nuclear. And while there are currently no open requests for proposals, a round of funding dedicated to coal-to-hydrogen technologies is in the works, Murrell said.

But the latest priority for the Energy Authority is the billions of dollars dedicated to energy development — including the emerging technologies the agency already promotes — included in the federal infrastructure bill. Murrell expects those grant applications to keep the agency busy this year.

