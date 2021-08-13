Energy Authority takes 'all-of-the-above' approach

“I don’t have a plan to tell Dr. Krupka what she should be doing at the school or Mr. Dorrell at the Business Council what they should be working on. It’s really to say, this is the objective we’re pursuing. These are some of the opportunities that are rich for exploitation in the state,” Murrell said.

The Energy Authority started by identifying its main objective — a stage dubbed “phase zero” — and ultimately focused the strategy on growing U.S. demand for clean energy caused by increasing concern about climate change.

“There’s an overwhelming preference and desire for people to consume energy with a low-emissions profile,” Murrell said. “In California, it might be 85%. In Texas, it might be only 55%. But no matter where you look, the majority of people want low-emissions energy.”

In phase one, the Energy Authority sought the help of key stakeholders as it refined its vision and mission. It’s now in the second phase, abatement modeling, and hopes its recently commissioned study of Wyoming’s emissions profile will provide a clearer picture of the changes needed to reach net-zero emissions state-wide.

The third and final phase, expected to begin early next year, will see the strategy put into action. But the Energy Authority isn’t just waiting around for phase three to start.