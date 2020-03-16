Energy companies in Wyoming intensify response to coronavirus outbreak

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Latest updates: Smith's hiring additional workers; Wind River Casino closed; CATC remains on schedule.

Trona operators in Sweetwater County have also started contending with the closure of District No. 2 schools Monday. Some employees will need to stay home indefinitely to provide child care, Deti noted.

"(Our operators) are kind of where everyone else is: watching to see what happens and making adjustments as necessary," Deti said. "... A lot of these companies are just starting to address the issue."

Oil and gas operators across the state have also started implementing measures to quell the spread of the virus, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. The oil and gas industry employees over 18,200 in Wyoming, as of the latest data available from 2018.

"The safety and well-being of employees of the utmost importance to our members and that is no different when dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak," Communications Director Ryan McConnaughey said in a statement. "Our members are implementing all necessary policies to protect the workforce in line with CDC recommendations, including reducing non-essential travel, self-quarantine procedures and increasing security and screening measures for those employees that must work on-site."