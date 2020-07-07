Energy decline in Wyoming started before COVID-19 hit, new analysis shows

West Texas Intermediate crude oil spot prices fell to as low as $14.10 a barrel on March 30.

Between January and March, the rig count in Wyoming — a prime indicator of oil and gas activity levels — fell from 25 rigs at the beginning of the year to 19 by the end of March. The rig count in Wyoming has since been slashed to zero.

“The history of the oil and natural gas industry is one of highs and lows,” Ryan McConnaughey, communications director of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, wrote in response to the recent market conditions facing in Wyoming oil and gas operators. “Industry will use these challenges as an opportunity to lean on the ingenuity and grit of its talented workforce to innovate. Companies will emerge stronger and more competitive in the global energy market. We have been here before, and I have no doubt the industry will survive.”

Wyoming relies heavily on revenue from oil, gas and other natural resources. The collapse of energy prices, coupled with the onslaught of the pandemic, led state analysts to revise initial revenue forecasts this spring.

Mineral severance tax revenue collected during this year’s first quarter also slid to levels not seen since the second quarter of 2016, according to Liu’s analysis.