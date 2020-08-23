Energy Journal: A morning in the life of a sage grouse biologist

On a typical morning of counting, Schreiber will have planned a route to visit multiple leks in the small window of time around sunrise.

She typically pulls her truck off on the side of the road near the coordinates of a known lek. From there, she can either hike to a vantage point or stay near her truck if the lek is close to the road. The seasoned biologist takes out a spotting scope and a pair of binoculars to scout the scene.

She searches for puffs of white feathers on the male birds as they strut around during their elaborate mating ritual. That splash of white can stand out in the dim morning. Female birds are tougher to find, because they camouflage into their surroundings.

If the biologist spots a bird, she starts counting, sweeping her eyes from left to right. Once she’s done counting the group, she goes back to the far left side and starts again.

“They are moving while they are dancing, going behind sage brush,” she explained.

She writes down the numbers on a data sheet: how many males, how many females and any unknowns. Schreiber and her fellow trained observers may visit each lek one to three times to collect the most accurate count they can.