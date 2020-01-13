Energy Journal: A mountain of cleanup liabilities, a layoff scare and some more oil volatility

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $59.56, Brent (ICE) $65.37

Friday natural gas:

Henry Hub $2.01, Wyoming Pool $2.61, Opal $2.61

Baker Hughes rig count:

U.S 781 (-15), Wyoming 24 (-1)

Quote of the week

“Western coal-producing states face a looming dilemma, and the costs could be huge. Today’s coal industry is undercapitalized and at great financial risk from declining coal demand, and it is dangerously undiversified. But coal companies are responsible for cleanup of over 230 square miles of Western land and counting."

— Bob LeResche, board member of Powder River Basin Resource Council and the Western Organization of Resource Councils.

Welcome to the Star-Tribune’s Energy Journal, a play-by-play of the past week in Wyoming’s wild world of energy. I’m your energy and natural resources reporter, Camille Erickson. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.