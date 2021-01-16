Energy Journal: Blackjewel hearing drags on, confirmation hearing continued

The infamous bankruptcy case involving coal firm Blackjewel failed to cross the finish line on Friday, after attorneys asked a federal judge for more time to resolve last-minute negotiations over an exit plan.

This isn’t the first time the federal judge overseeing the case has provided the insolvent company more time to formally exit bankruptcy. Negotiations over contested mining permits and outstanding debts not to mention disputes with Blackjewel’s former CEO Jeff Hoops, have caused the proceedings to drag on for nearly 19 months.

“There have been and continue to be productive discussions with a number of parties, including conversations with counsel for the Hoops parties,” Stephen Lerner, attorney for Blackjewel, said during testimony on Friday.

“We’re making good progress,” he added, noting a continuation of the hearing at a later date would “go (a long) way to resolving objections.”

The judge approved the adjournment of the confirmation hearing on Friday, scheduling a new hearing for March.

Nonetheless, U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Kahn appeared frustrated at the lack of progress on the case during the hearing Friday morning. He believed the bankruptcy proceedings had dragged on for far too long, according to several comments.