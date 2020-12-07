Energy Journal: Blackjewel's former CEO wants firm to convert bankruptcy to liquidation

A select group of parties owed money by Blackjewel will need to vote to approve the terms of the plan before the company can formally emerge from bankruptcy and distribute any remaining assets to the creditors it owes. Other parties involved in the case can also file objections to the plan. Votes and any objections to the exit plan must be filed this week.

But the infamous bankruptcy case that upended coal communities across the country appears to still be attracting controversy in its final weeks.

The former head of Blackjewel, Jeff Hoops, petitioned a federal court late last month to convert the case from Chapter 11 reorganization to Chapter 7 liquidation.

Hoops and seven other parties filed a joint motion on Nov. 25, requesting the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia convert the case to Chapter 7, given Blackjewel’s “lack of operating assets, negative net cash flow, and continuing financial losses,” according to the motion. The group also filed a formal objection to the exit plan on Wednesday.