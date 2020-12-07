Energy Journal: Blackjewel's former CEO wants firm to convert bankruptcy to liquidation

Almost 18 months have passed since coal firm Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, triggering the temporary closure of two Wyoming coal mines. But many outstanding issues — from unclaimed mining permits to millions of dollars in unpaid royalties and feuds with creditors — have hampered the debtors from formally exiting bankruptcy.
The case entered its final stretch in October when attorneys for the insolvent company presented a plan for exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A bankrupt company must have a formal plan approved by the court. The plan typically outlines how the firm will settle creditors’ claims and tie up other lose ends.
A select group of parties owed money by Blackjewel will need to vote to approve the terms of the plan before the company can formally emerge from bankruptcy and distribute any remaining assets to the creditors it owes. Other parties involved in the case can also file objections to the plan. Votes and any objections to the exit plan must be filed this week.
But the infamous bankruptcy case that upended coal communities across the country appears to still be attracting controversy in its final weeks.
The former head of Blackjewel, Jeff Hoops, petitioned a federal court late last month to convert the case from Chapter 11 reorganization to Chapter 7 liquidation.
Hoops and seven other parties filed a joint motion on Nov. 25, requesting the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia convert the case to Chapter 7, given Blackjewel’s “lack of operating assets, negative net cash flow, and continuing financial losses,” according to the motion. The group also filed a formal objection to the exit plan on Wednesday.
Ultimately, the case’s designation may not make a significant difference in the outcome, according to some analysts. In a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a company sheds debt and restructures with the goal of continuing to operate. In a Chapter 7, a company will liquidate by selling or abandoning its assets to pay back creditors until it ceases to exist.
“In (Blackjewel’s) case, there is not much of a difference,” explained Joshua Macey, a University of Chicago law professor specializing in bankruptcy. “They have been trying to sell all of their assets, which starts to look like a liquidation. It’s not like Blackjewel is going to come back or look like what it looked like before its bankruptcy filing.”
Back in April, the committee of unsecured creditors also asked the federal judge to convert the case to Chapter 7.
In the end, Blackjewel will likely have minimal cash to distribute to the hundreds of creditors it owes money to. As of Oct. 31, Blackjewel reported having less than $150,000 in cash remaining, according to court documents.
Though attorneys for the debtor held sales for Blackjewel’s 32 coal mines across the country during the summer of 2019, the winning bids were limited and some mines didn’t sell. According to the proposed plan filed in court in October, a trustee will attempt once again to sell the remaining mines and other assets. But investors’ waning appetite for coal, due in part to depressed market conditions and steep environmental liabilities that can come with them, could repel potential buyers.
“I don’t think people are really chomping at the bit for Blackjewel’s remaining mines,” Macey said. “And if they do take them, I suspect it will be a highly speculative investment.”
The insolvent coal firm formerly owned the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming before falling into debt and declaring bankruptcy. Nearly 600 miners were shut out of work for months. When the company petitioned for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it did so with a mountain of debt owed to multiple levels of government, not to mention several outstanding promises to workers, suppliers, banks and other companies it did business with. For instance, the company still owes the federal government over $50 million in unpaid mineral royalties.
Though the mines reopened under a new owner last year, the bankruptcy captured the attention of the nation and has left many uneasy about the future of coal in Wyoming.
A court hearing on the case is scheduled for Dec. 17.
In other news...
COAL
— Lighthouse Resources Inc., the parent company of Decker Coal Company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday night and laid off 76 workers at its coal mine in Montana. The Decker mine is located in Big Horn County just north of Wyoming’s border. Many of the employees live in Sheridan and commute the short distance to the mine. The firm plans to continue operations at a significantly reduced capacity.
OIL & GAS
— Wyoming Department of Workforce Services wants to connect jobless energy workers with the oil and gas companies gearing up to use coronavirus relief money to complete projects by the end of the year. More information is available at www.wyomingworkforce.org.
— Gov. Mark Gordon has completed his review of a major oil and gas project proposed for Converse County, with public officials expecting to receive final federal approval by the end of year. If federal regulators give the project a green light, five oil and gas companies will be able to move ahead with their plan to drill 5,000 wells across about 1.5 million acres of land in eastern Wyoming over the next several years.
WIND & SOLAR
— Black Hills Energy added 52.5 megawatts of wind energy to Wyoming when it recently completed its Corriedale Wind Energy Project near Cheyenne. The power is for higher volume commercial and industrial customers who decide to opt in to the company’s Renewable Ready program.
NUCLEAR
— Sen. John Barrasso is determined to build a strategic uranium reserve for the first time in U.S. history. In November, the Wyoming senator introduced a bill to do just that and more to strengthen the country’s nuclear fuel supply chains, as well as domestic demand for the Equality State’s uranium supply. On Wednesday morning, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works voted to advance the bill, known as the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act.
CONSERVATION & PUBLIC LANDS
— Wyoming residents support most types of energy production but also deeply value the state’s scenery and biological diversity, according to a new survey published by the University of Wyoming. Conducted by UW’s School of Energy Resources and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources, the study focused on collecting data about residents’ energy preferences and values. Respondents also had the opportunity to rank 14 different “values.” Researchers found the top three values held by Wyoming citizens included the state’s scenery, biological diversity and recreation opportunities. Economic opportunities ranked fourth, according to the survey report.
— Leading environmental groups in Wyoming have come out in fierce opposition to a major pipeline project proposed for the state, over concerns the development could disrupt sensitive wildlife habitat and exacerbate climate change. If approved, the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative would formally designate about 1,100 miles of public land for future pipelines, constructed primarily to deliver carbon dioxide to oil sites. An additional 900 miles of private and state land would also be interspersed throughout the corridors. Proposed over a decade ago, the initiative seeks to dramatically expand the state’s infrastructure and help companies transport oil and gas products.
— Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host several virtual public meetings to discuss the creation of a long-term management plan for feedgrounds in the state on 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday and 4-7 p.m. on Thursday. Registration is required. More information available here. Written comments will also be accepted.
The week in numbers
Oil and gas prices
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $45.65, Brent (ICE) $48.37, as of Dec. 3
- Henry Hub $2.89, as of Nov. 30
Baker Hughes rig count, as of Dec. 4
- U.S 323 (+3), Wyoming 1 (-1)
Quote of the week
— Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, called the news of Lighthouse Resources’ bankruptcy and workforce reduction at the Decker coal mine “extremely devastating.”
“It’s a stark reminder that we must increase our efforts to economically diversify our state economy to provide good-paying, blue-collar jobs while simultaneously fighting on behalf of fossil fuel industries in Wyoming,” he said.
