Energy Journal: Casper-based Sinclair oil refinery hits new production record

Sinclair Oil launched its refinery facility in Casper in 1968, but the Sinclair Casper Refining Company distributes transportation fuels to half a dozen states in the region, including Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and South Dakota. Most of the crude flowing throughout the company's 1,100 miles of pipelines is refined in Casper.

"The Casper refinery has long been a prominent and, we think, an important and valued part of the Casper community,” said Jim Ruble, Sinclair Casper Refining Company’s refinery manager. “And we intend it to remain just that way for many years to come.”

The news of increased production at its refinery comes at a challenging time for American shale producers and refiners.

When speaking to Wyoming lawmakers Tuesday during a committee meeting, Suess, of Sinclair, shared how the current economic conditions had still made keeping the company afloat hard.

Cratering demand for oil during the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated oil and gas producers in the U.S. Though prices have inched back up in the weeks and months since a global price war began, the continued spread of the virus worldwide and uncertainty over another potential glut in supply has plunged several energy firms into insolvency.