Energy Journal: Casper-based Sinclair oil refinery hits new production record

Wyoming-based oil refinery injects capital, hopes for better times ahead
Despite the heavy weight the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on energy companies nationwide, the Mountain West's largest oil refinery announced what it calls a "bright spot" during a dark time for the sector.
At its refinery and home base in Casper, Sinclair Casper Refining Company has succeeded in bumping up production by 20%, thanks to a recent injection of capital investment, according to Adam Suess, vice president of government relations for Sinclair Oil Corporation.
The refining company is a subsidiary of Sinclair Oil. The firm also has a refining facility in Sinclair, Wyoming. Together, the pair of plants produce over 110,000 barrels of oil every day.
“The successful implementation of these changes proves two things, both of which come as no surprise to me: The Casper refinery is nimble, well-functioning, and built to last and our valued team members at the Casper refinery are dedicated, talented and very capable,” Ross Matthews, CEO of Sinclair Oil, said in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and their accomplishments.”
Sinclair Oil launched its refinery facility in Casper in 1968, but the Sinclair Casper Refining Company distributes transportation fuels to half a dozen states in the region, including Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and South Dakota. Most of the crude flowing throughout the company's 1,100 miles of pipelines is refined in Casper.
"The Casper refinery has long been a prominent and, we think, an important and valued part of the Casper community,” said Jim Ruble, Sinclair Casper Refining Company’s refinery manager. “And we intend it to remain just that way for many years to come.”
The news of increased production at its refinery comes at a challenging time for American shale producers and refiners.
When speaking to Wyoming lawmakers Tuesday during a committee meeting, Suess, of Sinclair, shared how the current economic conditions had still made keeping the company afloat hard.
Cratering demand for oil during the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated oil and gas producers in the U.S. Though prices have inched back up in the weeks and months since a global price war began, the continued spread of the virus worldwide and uncertainty over another potential glut in supply has plunged several energy firms into insolvency.
"Liquid fuel demand is still down," Suess reported. "Gasoline has bounced back some since we last talked. Diesel demand in the state is relatively flat — (that) probably kept several in this industry alive. Diesel demand in this area never fell off more than 30%. ... But it's going to be a really tough year at the refineries.
"But that hasn't stopped Sinclair from investing capital into its plants and into its operations," he added. "That's not a sign of a recovery. It's a bet on the future, and the durability of our company."
Last week's news roundup
COAL
- Ramaco Carbon plans to open its coal technology research facility, called iCAM (Innovation of Carbon Advanced Materials), near Sheridan this fall, according to a news release. The company is working in collaboration with National Energy Technology Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to discover new uses for coal beyond electricity generation, like carbon fiber, graphene and even life science products. Former NASA engineer Charles Hill was recently hired to lead the "coal-to-products" research in Wyoming.
- Navajo Transitional Energy Company said in a news release it would welcome back 73 miners to the Spring Creek mine in Montana, just north of Wyoming’s border on Monday.
- Coal company Arch Resources Inc. reported a net loss of $49.3 million in the second quarter of this year, as dimming demand for coal from utilities, low natural gas prices and stockpiles of coal across the nation persist.
- In a new report, the Western Organization of Resource Councils found that the cleanup, or reclamation, of coal mine sites in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and North Dakota could generate approximately 4,893 to 9,786 job-years, including 5,100 job-years in Wyoming alone.
OIL & GAS
- The Trump administration announced it will relax regulations for oil and gas producers in an effort to cut back on duplicative reporting mandates and spur domestic energy development. Under the proposed rule, the Bureau of Land Management plans to amend three regulatory requirements for oil and gas operators operating on federal and tribal land.
- Energy use in the U.S. reached a 30-year low in recent months due to depressed demand for fuel and electricity during the coronavirus pandemic, dropping 14% compared to last year, according to the Energy Information Administration. Less energy consumption will likely translate into an annual decline in greenhouse gas emissions, the analysis stated.
- The Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee advanced a bill that, if passed during the session, would reduce the state’s mineral tax rate by half when oil and gas prices land above certain prices. Oil and gas operators could only reap the benefits of the relief for a consecutive six-month time span. The reduction, which would cut severance tax rate from 6% to 3%, would apply to oil or gas produced from new wells or previously shut-in wells revived by operators during the designated period.
WIND & SOLAR
- Leaders in wind energy in Wyoming will be celebrating wind energy week and Energy Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Rawlins.
- The Department of Environmental Quality will hold a meeting Thursday on the rulemaking process related to the disposal of wind turbine blades. Registration is required. More information here.
CONSERVATION
- The Bureau of Land Management published a final environmental review for the Converse County oil and gas project last week. If approved, it would clear the way for several energy firms to drill upwards of 5,000 new wells on about 1.5 million acres of land. The announcement triggers a 30-day public protest period.
Last week in numbers
Friday oil prices:
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $39.92, Brent (ICE) $42.94
Friday natural gas:
- Henry Hub $1.75, Wyoming Pool $1.73, Opal $1.75
Baker Hughes rig count:
- U.S 251 (-0), Wyoming 1 (-0)
Quote of the week
“The Converse County (environmental impact statement) is a long awaited path forward for U.S. energy independence and responsible, balanced development of the Wyoming and Converse County’s resources. The jobs, tax revenues and energy this area has the potential to produce will benefit generations to come.”
— Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox
