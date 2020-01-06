Energy Journal: Coal production continues to slow

Coal production in the Powder River Basin continued declining during the third quarter of 2019, with 7.7 percent less production year-to-date, new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration published Thursday revealed.

On a national level, coal production dipped by 6.9 percent during last year's third quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2018.

U.S. coal consumption experienced a similar decline, decreasing 13.4 percent from the same period in 2018.

Meanwhile, the stock index of U.S. coal companies finished the year trading at a whopping 50 percent less than it did at the start of 2019, S&P Global Market Intelligence reports. This comes at a time when the stocks in the S&P 500 are on the rise.