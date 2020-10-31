Energy Journal: Four revealing takeaways for energy from Wyoming's financial report

Sharp dips in demand, especially for glass, have forced some of Wyoming's leading trona operators to cut their workforces and scale back production.

A full recovery for trona will also likely not happen until 2022, according to the CREG forecast.

4. Business as usual probably won't work

Continuing to rely on the state's traditional energy industries, as it has for several decades, likely won't be realistic moving forward, according to state officials and lawmakers.

"A muted national and global economy will continue to challenge our state's fundamental industries and exacerbate the structural deficits that we've talked about, and seen coming, for more than a decade," Gov. Mark Gordon told lawmakers last week, adding, "Doing nothing will condemn us to a slow, painful decline, even as we sit and hope for that one more boom that Wyoming always seems to hope for."

