Energy Journal: How can Wyoming's coal communities help fight climate change?

Benji Backer is on a mission to make fighting climate change a cause Wyoming coal communities can feel a part of.
The 22-year-old helps lead the American Conservation Coalition, a youth-led organization focused on propelling market-driven environmental solutions to save the planet.
To make his case to the nation, Benji launched a 50-day cross-country tour of the U.S. this month and the first stop was in Wyoming. He wants to mobilize conservative communities across the country who may be left out of the environmental movement. That includes coal miners in Wyoming, he said.
Fun fact: He’s also driving in a Tesla Model X, an electric car, for the entire trip.
I had a chance to interview Benji on Sept. 15, the day he arrived in Wyoming. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
Camille Erickson: Can you tell us a bit about the mission of the Conservation Coalition?
Benji Backer: I think you can have environmentalism, bipartisanship and economic success all at the same time. That is why we were founded. It was really to bring both sides together around these small, market-based solutions that involve communities at the local, state and national level, along with the business community.
CE: Why did you select Wyoming as the first stop on your 50-day Election Electric Roadtrip?
BB: I grew up in the Midwest, but I came to the Grand Tetons in middle school. The beauty of the Grand Tetons is one of the things that has always stuck with me. So, when we were looking to do what we’re calling the Election Electric Roadtrip — which is a campaign driving a Tesla for 50 days to showcase local, market-based solutions to climate change — I thought, what better way than to launch it than in such a beautiful place that has the need for those local, market-based solutions? Wyoming’s population relies on the natural world to succeed.
Also, I wanted to make it obvious that it wasn’t just the coasts that care about the environment; it is also these places in what is known as “Middle America” that have a major stake in the environmental conversations. They deserve a voice. There are solutions happening all over the states, including in Wyoming, that can solve these challenges.
In Wyoming specifically, we’re really impressed in the work happening on the eastern side of the state around nuclear energy and carbon capture. Those sorts of solutions are really important to fighting environmental challenges.
CE: What would you like individuals and families working in the coal industry here to know about your movement to combat climate change? There is sometimes a fear in coal communities that efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions will lead to the end of their livelihood.
BB: There are two main things I would want to tell to these communities. First, embracing climate change does not mean that you are going to lose your job. There are solutions out there like carbon capture and other technologies that can allow you to keep your job, boost the economy and protect the environment, all at the same time. It’s going to take technology and innovation. The Conservation Coalition is an organization that supports all energy sectors and people of all backgrounds and walks of life. I think that’s incredibly key.
And second, there are always going to be jobs available in the energy industry to fight for a cleaner future. That can be in the coal industry or elsewhere, but it’s our organization’s priority to stand up for workers of all industries to say, ‘Your job is not on the line.’ This is about reducing emissions, not removing industry, and for us that is really key.
That’s a big problem that we have with the environmental community, is that they leave the coal industry behind when the coal industry is really important to specific states. There are a lot of solutions out there. That could mean not only additional industries growing in local communities, but also solutions that can be applied to the coal industry.
So, as an organization, we know that people in the coal industry care about the environment. They do want clean air and clean water. We think it’s important to not leave them behind, not vilify them, but actually try to work with them on a solution. That is something that is of chief importance to our organization.
CE: What would you say to Wyomingites who are skeptical about climate change?
Benji: We need to do a better job of taking care of our environment, point-blank. It doesn’t matter if you believe in climate change or not. This is an issue that affects this natural landscape, from the rolling hills on the eastern side of the state to the mountains on the western side of Wyoming. This is an issue that affects absolutely everyone. And this is a state that depends on the environmental success of this natural world. So we’re just of the belief that a state like Wyoming deserves a much larger seat at the table. And if people in Wyoming want to see a different environmental policy approach, they need to have a larger voice in these discussions, and there is no better organization to do that with than the Conservation Coalition.
Last week in energy news:
COAL
The federal government has yet to recoup over $50 million in unpaid royalty payments and other past due charges from bankrupt coal firm Blackjewel, according to a recent court order. The royalty delinquencies have stalled the transfer of federal mine leases to the new owner of two Wyoming coal sites and left the fate of the bankruptcy case unclear.
A study published by the U.S. Department of Energy this month concluded that installing technology to capture the carbon emitted from Wyoming’s coal-fired power plants could be the foundering industry’s saving grace. By retrofitting four coal plants and trapping the climate-warming pollutant, the state’s biggest utility, Rocky Mountain Power, could lower emissions, save ratepayers money, keep the facilities open and save jobs, according to the study. But despite the rosy picture the report paints for coal, some economists, attorneys and conservationists have characterized its findings as misleading and incomplete.
Wyoming job-seekers are in better shape than they were five months ago, according to new data from the state’s Department of Workforce Services. But counties where energy jobs are king are still struggling, Star-Tribune staff writer Morgan Hughes reports.
Buckskin Coal Company will furlough all workers again at its Buckskin mine for one week during the month of October. According to the company, “no employees are losing their jobs or their benefits and this will not impact shipments from the mine.” This is the third furlough Buckskin miners have endured.
The Public Service Commission opened up a public comment period on a new law passed by the Legislature this year that requires utilities to recover another expense category from ratepayers: the construction of carbon capture equipment on coal facilities. The new law anoints the commission with the authority to set low-carbon electricity generation standards for utilities, all as a way to incentivize additional investment in the state’s abundant coal resources. The commission will accept public comment until Oct. 30.
New York-based Clean Coal Technologies Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming-based Energy Capital Economic Development, ECED, to advance the firm’s research of new technology and products for coal. ECED is also striving to develop the Wyoming Innovation Center, which it hopes will become a hub for energy technology companies.
OIL & GAS
Wyoming taxpayers missed out on billions of dollars in potential revenue from oil and gas lease sales over the past decade due to outdated royalty and lease terms, according to a new report published by Taxpayers for Common Sense, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting American taxpayers.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, announced two bills that he says will create jobs, strengthen oil and gas bonding requirements, and increase the public’s role in managing federal lands. Both bills could have ramifications for Wyoming due to the state’s abundance of public land and widespread oil and gas activity.
The Bureau of Land Management collected over $1.35 million during its third quarter oil and gas lease sale held online Thursday, with all available parcels receiving bids. The federal government only offered eight parcels of land in Wyoming this month — an unusually meager selection — after it deferred hundreds of parcels caused by ongoing conflicts with wildlife habitat. The eight parcels available for this month’s auction totaled about 4,427 acres and all fell outside of sage grouse habitat. The parcels are in the state’s far southeastern corner.
WIND & SOLAR
PacifiCorp recently started transporting retired wind turbine blades from Wyoming out to Tennessee, where researchers there are searching for ways to keep 100 tons of blades out of landfills. Though the blades make up only about 10% of a wind turbine’s total material, they are often made with fiberglass and can’t be recycled or easily repurposed.
URANIUM
Sen. John Barrasso introduced a bill Friday to limit the import of uranium from Russia in favor of boosting uranium production in the U.S. The proposed legislation would further reduce the amount of uranium U.S. companies could purchase from Russian suppliers and incentivize the development of a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.
CONSERVATION & PUBLIC LANDS
In testimony before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on the Environment and Public Works last week, Gov. Mark Gordon told lawmakers that the Endangered Species Act no longer served its original intent effectively, Star-Tribune staff writer Nick Reynolds reports.
The Bureau of Land Management deferred the vast majority of parcels from its September oil and gas lease sale in response to a federal court decision to vacate leases located on sage grouse habitat. Of the 290 parcels the agency originally intended to lease during two sales this month, only eight parcels covering about 4,000 acres were available to oil and gas developers in Wyoming.
Quote of the week
“Over the last decade, $4 billion has been basically left on the table because of really favorable royalty rates. Roughly half would go to the American taxpayer and half would go to Wyoming’s Treasury. To the federal government, $2 billion may not be a huge amount, but for states and localities, that is real money that translates into real projects and real uses on the ground.”
— Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers for Common Sense
