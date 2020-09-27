Energy Journal: How can Wyoming's coal communities help fight climate change?

BB: There are two main things I would want to tell to these communities. First, embracing climate change does not mean that you are going to lose your job. There are solutions out there like carbon capture and other technologies that can allow you to keep your job, boost the economy and protect the environment, all at the same time. It’s going to take technology and innovation. The Conservation Coalition is an organization that supports all energy sectors and people of all backgrounds and walks of life. I think that’s incredibly key.

And second, there are always going to be jobs available in the energy industry to fight for a cleaner future. That can be in the coal industry or elsewhere, but it’s our organization’s priority to stand up for workers of all industries to say, ‘Your job is not on the line.’ This is about reducing emissions, not removing industry, and for us that is really key.

That’s a big problem that we have with the environmental community, is that they leave the coal industry behind when the coal industry is really important to specific states. There are a lot of solutions out there. That could mean not only additional industries growing in local communities, but also solutions that can be applied to the coal industry.