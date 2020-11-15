Energy Journal: In eleventh-hour pitch, lawmakers punt residential solar debate to Public Service Commission

To Wyoming’s budding solar industry, amending the statute could deter future solar customers. Some opponents went so far as to say it could kill the small-scale solar industry in Wyoming.

As drafted, the bill advanced in the committee Wednesday asks the Public Service Commission to “conduct public hearings and establish an appropriate system to regulate the rates, terms and conditions of customer-generators by all electric utilities for electricity produced from net metering systems first operational on or after July 1, 2021.”

But the bill didn’t come about in the typical sequence of events during Wednesday’s committee meeting.

In an eleventh-hour change, the committee trashed the initial bill draft that would have overhauled the state’s net metering statute and elected instead to replace it with new legislation entirely. The “substitute bill” punted the issue of net metering to the Public Service Commission.

“This is well within the commission’s expertise and ability,” said Chris Petrie, chief counsel for the Public Service Commission. “This will give the commission much more flexibility that would create a regime to prevent subsidies.”