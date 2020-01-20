Energy Journal: Keep an eye on PRB in 2020, Wyoming geologists say

"In the last two decades, horizontal drilling and fracking have transformed what were previously not-economic reservoirs into pretty significant oil and gas plays," said Derek Lichtner, an oil and gas geologist at Wyoming State Geological Survey. "In the PRB, certain reservoirs such as the Wall Creek Turner and Niobrara were once largely overlooked. But now, because of these advancements and innovations, they are seeing extensive development."

In fact, "conventional reservoirs are becoming a thing of the past," the annual report stated. In their stead have come wildcat wells — new wells often situated in remote reservoirs operators once considered unproductive.

"As far as the basin to watch, it seems that the consensus is the Powder River Basin is going to be significant as it continues to increase contributions to the state’s oil production," explained Rachel Toner, an oil and gas geologist at the Wyoming State Geological Survey.

Existing infrastructure in the basin coupled with multiple-stacked reservoir plays make it an ideal place to produce oil, she added.

But the Denver Basin could steal the limelight this year, too.