Energy Journal: Lawmakers scramble to work out kinks in new tax law

“It was quite an endeavor that affected 22 of the 23 counties, since that’s how many have some sort of mineral production,” Converse County Treasurer Joel Schell said of the transition.

Then another layer of questions flared up: Will companies choose to follow the new schedule if there’s no penalty or interest charged for doing otherwise? How will billing be handled next year? Why haven’t parts of the new payment schedule been codified in tax statute yet?

“It creates a huge amount of confusion,” Department of Revenue Director Dan Noble said. “I think that the issues that we’re facing with this bill is that it came out so quickly. I don’t know that anybody really has had enough time to digest how it would dealt with.”

At Thursday’s meeting, the committee voted to draft two additional bills to fix these lingering issues. Lawmakers plan to hear public comment on the proposals at a Dec. 17-18 meeting.

“While the schedule works right now, it certainly needs some adjustment,” Noble continued. “Obviously one of them is to ensure that those payments are made on the schedule that was provided, because obviously it was there for a reason and that was to get people used to making these payments.”