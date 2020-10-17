Energy journal: Meet Wyoming's future

Over the past six months, the Star-Tribune has been speaking with high school and college students in Wyoming to learn more about what path they believe the state should take as it adapts to the changing energy landscape and economy.

Wyoming is contending with one of the most debilitating financial crises in its 136-year history. Budget cuts have gouged nearly every state department, businesses have shuttered and a pandemic has taken the lives of 57 Wyomingites. Meanwhile, a fundamental shift in where our electricity comes from is relentlessly undermining the traditional energy industries the state has come to rely on for fundamental services.

The state has a prodigious task in front of it: rebuilding an economy historically built around energy into one that can adapt, maintain its resilience and serve generations to come.

That’s no small task.

So what do young people in Wyoming think about all this? Their voices matter and deserve a platform. At a time of more questions than answers, why not turn to the young people living through this moment and ask for their ideas?

The conversations I held this year with young Wyomingites reaffirmed to me just how vital listening to the next generation can be, and how important it is to take their ideas seriously.