Energy Journal: Oil and gas stimulus program shows promising initial results

The program will help the operators complete 18 drilled but uncompleted wells, 131 re-completions. It would also fund the plugging and abandonment of 143 wells. Only projects located in Wyoming were funded.

Uncompleted wells have a well bore drilled, but oil and natural gas have yet to be extracted. To complete the well, operators engage in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Re-completing takes place when a well has already been drilled and completed, but some oil remains that can still be extracted using other recovery methods.

Back in March, a global oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia caused the price of oil to tank. Meanwhile, the pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill, chilling any demand for fuel. Oil and gas operators have struggled to get back on their feet ever since, with Wyoming’s rig count hovering at historic lows for months on end.

“This is a great and appropriate use of CARES Act money to respond to the devastating effects of the pandemic on our economy,” Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor to Gordon, said in a statement. “The oil and gas operators responded quickly and they need to act quickly in the near future.”

The funding will need to be used by the end of the year to cover the goods and services related to the projects. Approved projects can start immediately.