Energy Journal: One of the world's largest carbon capture plants to expand in southwest Wyoming

"Exxon is a critical business for Wyoming's infrastructure. Their plant is very well thought out, well orchestrated and a good-looking plan. It has a lot of components to it that are forward thinking in how we handle carbon dioxide," Connelly told the Star-Tribune. "Hopefully, it will offset some of the coal (that's) decreasing."

Wyoming's governor has championed investment in carbon capture research and infrastructure throughout his first term in office, though his efforts have mainly focused on extending the lives of coal-fired power plants.

Dennis Wamsted, editor and analyst at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, an energy transition think tank, explained the difference between capturing carbon dioxide from coal versus oil or gas streams.

It's easier to separate carbon dioxide from gas or oil due to the high concentration of carbon dioxide in the streams, he said.

"What that (concentration difference) does is it makes it much, much less expensive to pull the carbon dioxide out of the natural gas," Wamsted said. "One of the key reasons that getting carbon dioxide out of coal emissions is so hard and so expensive is because the concentration is very, very low."