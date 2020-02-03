Energy Journal: PRB coal firm continues to leave Wyoming landowners with 'substantial concerns'

"This type of setup with NTEC and Cloud Peak meets all our rules and regulations and they are fully bonded," said Keith Guille, a spokesman for Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. "If by chance, unfortunately, a mine were to close, the bonds are in place that they would be there to cover reclamation. They would be held responsible, and that goes for enforcement, too."

But the owners' indefinite status as a contract miner has groups like the Powder River Basin Resource Council worried.

Regardless of these ongoing efforts, NTEC has still been able to operate the mines as a contract miner in Wyoming. Cloud Peak Energy remains on the hook for any reclamation responsibilities until the permits transfer to the new owner. When a permit transfer is eventually triggered, the public will also have an opportunity to weigh in.

"We do appreciate the concerns and interest that (the Powder River Basin Resource Council) and individuals have about these very important issues," Guille said. "We recognize that this could affect all of Wyoming and the citizens and the environment."

