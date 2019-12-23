Energy Journal: Public concern mounts over alleged environmental violations by bankrupt Blackjewel

In response, the Blackjewel attorney confirmed the company had "no plans to mine on any of the remaining permitted properties." Instead, the company's sole interest included selling the remaining permits and shifting outstanding reclamation liabilities to a new permit holder.

This is not the first time Blackjewel has faced an uphill battle over permit transfers and reclamation obligations during its over six-month-long bankruptcy case.

Eagle Specialty Materials, the new owner of Blackjewel's two Wyoming mines, hit a snag during its search for adequate cleanup bonds, delaying the closure of the sale until Oct. 18. Reclamation costs for the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines reach about $237 million.

A coal company must demonstrate it has adequate financial backing for future reclamation, according to federal law. That’s when an operator might turn to surety companies to line up bonds. That way, if an owner abandons a mine, or can no longer afford to complete its cleanup obligations, a surety company steps in. But unlike other forms of insurance, a surety company does not plan to front the full costs and takes significant steps to shield itself from any loss.

