Energy Journal: Public opposition kills electricity tax bills proposed by lawmakers

Wyoming lawmakers charged with finding new revenue sources for the state declined to advance two bills that would have increased the tax burden on wind producers in the state after strong opposition from the public and industry groups.

The proposed legislation would have doubled the state’s wind generation tax. As it stands, Wyoming charges a $1 per megawatt hour electricity tax on wind facilities after three years of operation. The draft bill would have also eliminated the three-year grace period now available to wind producers. Rep. Timothy Hallinan, R-Gillette introduced the legislation.

Another proposed bill would have increased taxes on all electricity produced in Wyoming.

The renewed possibility of changes to wind energy regulations sparked particular concern among the state’s utility companies, independent power producers and other renewable energy supporters. Many say the exemption repeal and higher tax burden would hike costs for consumers, create regulatory barriers and severely deter renewable energy investment in the state.