Energy Journal: Repeal of federal water rule welcomed by mining, oil sectors

The Trump administration entered the final stretch last week in its battle to bring down Obama-era water quality rules. The Environmental Protection Agency released the new water guidelines Wednesday, bringing the Waters of the United States rule, or WOTUS, back to its pre-2015 standard. Industry groups across the nation, including in Wyoming, met the rollback with cheers.
The 2015 version of WOTUS, instituted under President Barack Obama's Environmental Protection Agency, broadened the types of water that fall under the federal Clean Water Act. It placed stricter regulatory requirements on additional water sources, like headwater streams or wetlands, in an effort to protect aquatic life and public health from harmful contamination from industry.
Instituted half a century ago, the broader Clean Water Act sets wastewater standards and pollution controls for industry to keep pollutants out of the nation’s water sources.
But critics, including President Donald Trump, thought the 2015 rule changes went too far, unleashing confusion and burdensome permitting requirements for industry. The 2015 rule made it difficult for industry to discern what bodies of water could be subject to the Clean Water Act regulation and opened the floodgates to damaging citizen plaintiffs against companies, critics said.
"We appreciate the Trump Administration’s efforts to develop rules that are consistent with Congressional intent regarding the navigable waters of the United States," said Ryan McConnaughey, communication director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. "This policy change will better define what constitutes federally protected waterways and those that fall under the purview of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality."
McConnaughey said the changes will also enable Wyoming to manage its own waters throughout the state more effectively.
"These new rules will allow the State of Wyoming to manage waters within its own jurisdiction in a manner that protects Wyoming’s water resources while encouraging strong local economies. Oil and natural gas operators will benefit from having easy to understand guidelines for determining jurisdiction and regulatory certainty at both the state and federal level."
Sen. John Barrasso, agreed, lauding the Environmental Protection Agency's revised rules as a win for Wyoming farmers, ranchers and landowners.
“The old WOTUS rule put Washington in control of ponds, puddles, and prairie potholes," he said Thursday in a statement. "The punishing regulation was so confusing that property owners and businesses could not determine when permits were needed. Even worse, it inserted Washington into local decision making."
Yet conservation groups cautioned that relaxing standards for these smaller bodies of water opened up the possibility for harmful groundwater contamination, compromising human and wildlife health, not to mention hunting and fishing activities.
An investigation by E&E published in 2018 revealed the EPA estimated 18 percent of streams and 51 percent of wetlands could be left unprotected if the agency repealed WOTUS.
“Our waters provide irrigation, wildlife habitat, support for our guiding and outfitting industries. They make sure that our residents have access to safe drinking water and access to year-round recreation,” said John Rader, a conservation advocate with Wyoming Outdoor Council. “Rollbacks on regulations like this mean less protections for wetlands and ephemeral streams and put them at risk.”
The rule will be published in the federal register in late February and become effective 60 days after.
In other news...
COAL
- The newest operator in the basin, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, owes the federal government over $10 million in unpaid taxes accrued from mining coal at the Antelope, Cordero Rojo and Spring Creek mines in September and October, according to a motion filed in bankruptcy court by the U.S. Interior Department this month. Campbell County is also missing out on $9.8 million in late ad valorem, or production, taxes for coal extracted at the Antelope mine.
- Meanwhile, Eagle Specialty Materials LLC — the new owner of the former Blackjewel coal mines in Campbell County — missed its first production tax payment late last month.
- It’s been nearly seven months since coal operator Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy and ground a pair of Wyoming coal mines to a halt. Though the two Powder River Basin mines have since reopened with Eagle Specialty Materials as the operator, controversies linked to the previous owner continue to haunt the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines — from alleged unpaid debts, environmental violations and even fraud allegations. The latest on Tuesday's bankruptcy hearing here.
- Researchers at the University of Wyoming studied the results of an innovative reclamation technique known as geomorphic reclamation at two mine sites in southwest and central Wyoming. Ultimately, the scientists found the alternative process revived native plant vegetation and supported species diversity more effectively than traditional reclamation methods.
- Gov. Mark Gordon announced last week that Wyoming will take legal action against Washington state over its blocking of a key coal export terminal, a decision long awaited by state lawmakers who see the west coast terminal as crucial to bringing Powder River Basin coal to international markets.
- Railroad company Union Pacific Corp. will likely slash about 3,000 jobs this year due in part to a transition to "precision-scheduling railroading" (via Wall Street Journal).
OIL & GAS
- The South Dakota Water Management Board on Tuesday approved five water permit applications for Keystone XL pipeline construction. The hearing was so contentious that it stretched into a dozen days over the course of four months as American Indian tribes and environmental groups argued against their approval (via Associated Press).
- Upticks in global supply and geopolitical tensions continue to rock oil and gas markets. The U.S. benchmark for oil was hovering at the lowest price since November. Several exploration and production companies could slide into bankruptcy in 2020, some analysts warn (via MarketWatch).
WIND & SOLAR
- Residents south of Laramie are worried about the "visual, noise and health" impacts of a proposed wind project (via Wyoming Public Media).
WILDLIFE
- Environmental groups plan to sue the federal government over a Bridger-Teton National Forest grazing plan because it could kill up to five dozen grizzly bears (Jackson Hole News & Guide).
CLIMATE
- As NorthWestern Energy prepares to nearly double its stake in Colstrip Power Plant, a major investor is making climate risk a big factor in where it puts its money.
Last week in numbers
Friday oil prices:
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $55.59, Brent (ICE) $62.04
Friday natural gas:
- Henry Hub $1.96, Wyoming Pool $1.76, Opal $1.80
Baker Hughes rig count:
- U.S 794 (-2), Wyoming 23 (-2)
Quote of the week
“Approximately half of all the royalties from federal minerals developed within the state of Wyoming come back to Wyoming. It is just an incredibly important source of revenue for Wyoming, and especially our school system. Every dollar that we don’t get back here in Wyoming is another dollar that doesn’t go to schools. ... We just can’t afford to lose revenue that we are entitled to."
— Shannon Anderson, attorney with Powder River Basin Resource Council
