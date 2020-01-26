Energy Journal: Repeal of federal water rule welcomed by mining, oil sectors

But critics, including President Donald Trump, thought the 2015 rule changes went too far, unleashing confusion and burdensome permitting requirements for industry. The 2015 rule made it difficult for industry to discern what bodies of water could be subject to the Clean Water Act regulation and opened the floodgates to damaging citizen plaintiffs against companies, critics said.

"We appreciate the Trump Administration’s efforts to develop rules that are consistent with Congressional intent regarding the navigable waters of the United States," said Ryan McConnaughey, communication director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. "This policy change will better define what constitutes federally protected waterways and those that fall under the purview of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality."

McConnaughey said the changes will also enable Wyoming to manage its own waters throughout the state more effectively.

"These new rules will allow the State of Wyoming to manage waters within its own jurisdiction in a manner that protects Wyoming’s water resources while encouraging strong local economies. Oil and natural gas operators will benefit from having easy to understand guidelines for determining jurisdiction and regulatory certainty at both the state and federal level."

Sen. John Barrasso, agreed, lauding the Environmental Protection Agency's revised rules as a win for Wyoming farmers, ranchers and landowners.

“The old WOTUS rule put Washington in control of ponds, puddles, and prairie potholes," he said Thursday in a statement. "The punishing regulation was so confusing that property owners and businesses could not determine when permits were needed. Even worse, it inserted Washington into local decision making."

Yet conservation groups cautioned that relaxing standards for these smaller bodies of water opened up the possibility for harmful groundwater contamination, compromising human and wildlife health, not to mention hunting and fishing activities.

An investigation by E&E published in 2018 revealed the EPA estimated 18 percent of streams and 51 percent of wetlands could be left unprotected if the agency repealed WOTUS.

“Our waters provide irrigation, wildlife habitat, support for our guiding and outfitting industries. They make sure that our residents have access to safe drinking water and access to year-round recreation,” said John Rader, a conservation advocate with Wyoming Outdoor Council. “Rollbacks on regulations like this mean less protections for wetlands and ephemeral streams and put them at risk.”

The rule will be published in the federal register in late February and become effective 60 days after.