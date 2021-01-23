Energy Journal: Should the state confirm or deny a coal mine permit?

The Powder River Basin Resource Council sent a letter Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality in December, urging regulators to deny the owner of the Eagle Butte mine a permit renewal, due to alleged violations at coal mines it holds permits for out east, and its lack of federal leases for the two Wyoming mines. The conservation organization represents landowners in the Powder River Basin, a region with intensive coal mining.

New coal firm Eagle Specialty Materials bought two coal mines in the basin from bankrupt coal firm Blackjewel in October 2019. But Thursday marked the first time the public was given an opportunity to weigh in on whether the state should extend mining permits to the new company.

According to the complainants, the federal leases associated with the Eagle Butte mine have yet to be formally transferred over to the new owner and operator. The transfer has been hung up in bankruptcy court for nearly 19 months.

Eagle Specialty Materials has defended its right to mine coal within the site boundaries, noting no violations have occurred at the Wyoming mines and the federal government has given it permission to mine as bankruptcy proceedings involving the former owner play out.