Energy journal: Should Wyoming give solar energy a shot?

But there’s still a long road ahead for the project.

For one, the state’s leading utility, Rocky Mountain Power, would need to select Dinosolar’s project as a contractor, and it’s a competitive process.

In an effort to expand its renewable energy portfolio and save ratepayers money, Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility, is on the hunt for independent power producers able to provide 354 megawatts of solar energy to the grid.

Dinosolar is currently on a long interconnection queue, alongside several other wind and solar project proposals. The amount of potential power far surpasses the amount of power actually needed, so Rocky Mountain Power will need to whittle down the list.

“It’s like getting into Harvard,” Mikell said. “It’s very competitive.”

If selected, Mikell hopes to start construction in 2022 and wrap up around the end of 2023.

The project would need a workforce of over 200 when construction is in full swing.