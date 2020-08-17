Energy Journal: State officials, energy leaders launch collaboration with MIT to lower carbon emissions

Participants said they conversed about the merits of carbon capture, coal-to-carbon products and climate policy.

“Wyoming’s small population and statewide support of energy technology development is an advantage,” Holly Krutka, executive director of the UW's School of Energy Resources, said in a statement. “Government, academia and industry work very closely together here to scale up technologies that will benefit the state and beyond. We know each other, so we can get things done and get them done quickly.”

The Here & Real project — a program within MIT's Environmental Solutions Initiative — aims to partner up with communities across the country to support "climate-friendly and economically just" projects. Laur Hesse Fisher, director of the Here & Real project, expressed optimism following the talks with Wyoming.

“It is inspiring to see Wyoming’s state leadership seriously committed to finding solutions for adapting the energy industry, given what we know about the risks of climate change,” Hesse Fisher said. “Their determination to build an economically and environmentally sound future for the people of Wyoming has been evident in our discussions, and I am excited to see this conversation continue and deepen.”